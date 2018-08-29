Pujols, Murphy Take Top FSL Honors
August 29, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Four of MLB.com's top 100 prospects were honored by the Florida State League on Wednesday, but it was two players outside their respective farm systems' top 30 that took home the biggest awards in the Class A Advanced circuit.
Clearwater outfielder Jose Pujols was named the FSL Player of the Year while Dunedin right-hander Patrick Murphy claimed Pitcher of the Year honors to headline the end-of-season All-Star list, the league announced.
Pujols hit .301/.364/.523 with 18 homers, one triple and 16 doubles in 95 games with the Threshers before being promoted to Double-A Reading on Aug. 3. His .887 OPS and 153 wRC+ each rank second in the FSL among qualifiers while his 18 homers are still tied for fourth-most in the circuit, despite all the missed time. The 22-year-old right fielder also earned the top position player award because of his defensive work -- his 11 outfield assists tied for most in the league this season.
Murphy has been the league's workhorse this season with his 25 starts and 141 2/3 innings each leading the FSL. His 130 strikeouts also sit atop the leaderboard while his 2.67 ERA ranks second and his 1.20 WHIP third among qualifiers.
The four top-100 prospects named to the All-Star team were No. 19/Daytona outfielder Taylor Trammell (.277/.374/.406, 24 steals), No. 31/Charlotte outfielder Jesus Sanchez (.301/.331/.462, 10 homers), No. 39/Florida right-hander Ian Anderson (2.52 ERA, 118 strikeouts in 100 innings) and No. 57/St. Lucie shortstop Andres Gimenez (.282/.348/.432, 28 steals). All but Trammell, who missed time earlier this month with concussion symptoms, have already been promoted to Double-A.
Daytona outfielder Ibandel Isabel slugged his way to the DH spot on the end-of-season All-Star list. The 23-year-old set an FSL record with 35 home runs in 100 games with the Tortugas and leads the Minor Leagues with 36 long balls overall. His .580 slugging percentage and .917 OPS are also tops in the FSL.
Palm Beach's Dann Bilardello was named Manager of the Year. The Cardinals have already clinched a spot in the postseason by winning the FSL South first-half division title and own the best overall record at 72-56.
Here is the complete list of Florida State League end-of-season All-Stars:
Name Position Team MLB Org
Tyler Stephenson Catcher Daytona CIN
Taylor Grzelakowski Catcher Fort Myers MIN
Brandon Wagner First Base Tampa NYY
Andy Young Second Base Palm Beach STL
Andres Gimenez Shortstop St. Lucie NYM
Michael Paez Third Base St. Lucie NYM
Ivan Castillo Utility Infield Dunedin TOR
Jose Pujols * Outfield Clearwater PHI
Jesus Sanchez Outfield Charlotte TB
Joshua Palacios Outfield Dunedin TOR
Taylor Trammell Outfield Daytona CIN
Ibandel Isabel Outfield Daytona CIN
Patrick Murphy ^ Pitcher Dunedin TOR
Spenser Watkins Pitcher Lakeland DET
Ian Anderson Pitcher Florida ATL
Scott Moss Pitcher Daytona CIN
Ryan Hendrix Relief Pitcher Daytona CIN
Joel Kuhnel Relief Pitcher Daytona CIN
Dann Bilardello Manager Palm Beach STL
Ramon Borrego Coach Fort Myers MIN
Shawn Williams Coach Clearwater PHI
* Player of the Year
^ Pitcher of the Year
Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2018
- Gimenez, Paez Earn FSL Yearly Honors - St. Lucie Mets
- Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: DH vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Anderson Named to 2018 Post-Season All-Star Squad - Florida Fire Frogs
- Jose Pujols Named Florida State League Player of the Year - Clearwater Threshers
- Pujols, Murphy Take Top FSL Honors - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, Aug 29 vs Daytona - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Blue Jays Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Fire Frogs Announce 2019 Schedule - Florida Fire Frogs
- Pirates Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Bradenton Marauders
- Jays Fall 10-2 to Palm Beach - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.