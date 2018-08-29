Fire Frogs Announce 2019 Schedule

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida State League announced team schedules for the 2019 season on Saturday afternoon, and the Florida Fire Frogs will open their third campaign on the road on Thursday, April 4 against the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for two games, before heading home to Osceola County Stadium to wrap up the opening series, followed by a four-game set against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The 2019 schedule features 70 home games in Kissimmee and 70 road games to complete the 140-game regular season. The Atlanta Braves affiliate will match up against Daytona 17 times throughout 2019, including nine contests in Central Florida.

Florida will be paired up with the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons 15 times, each, and have 13 battles with the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Out of the South, the Fire Frogs take on the St. Lucie Mets 15 times, including eight at Osceola County Stadium.

The first half of 2019 will conclude with a three-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against Daytona after the All-Star break from June 14-16. The 58th Florida State League All-Star Game will take place on June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

June 20 kicks off the second half with a four-game series against St. Lucie, with the season completing with a seven-game road trip, with four against the Charlotte Stone Crabs followed by three at the Palm Beach Cardinals. The final game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The 2019 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

