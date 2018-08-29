Gimenez, Paez Earn FSL Yearly Honors

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Florida State League announced its year-end All Star Team on Wednesday and the St. Lucie Mets are represented by two players.

Shortstop Andres Gimenez and third baseman Mike Paez earned honors from the league.

Gimenez, 19, is considered the Mets No. 1 prospect. He played in 85 games with St. Lucie and hit .282 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 30 RBI.

Gimenez was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on July 23rd. At the time of his promotion he led the FSL with 28 stolen bases. Gimenez participated in the Futures Game at Nationals Park during the MLB All Star break.

Gimenez was signed by the Mets as an international free agent in 2015.

Paez, 23, has played in 120 of the Mets 129 games entering Wednesday. He is top three in the FSL in games played. The everyday third baseman is batting .268 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and a team-high 47 RBI.

Paez enjoyed an 18-game hitting streak from the end of July into August that raised his batting average 15 points.

Paez was picked by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2016 draft while in the middle of helping Coastal Carolina win the College World Series.

Clearwater Threshers outfielder Jose Pujols was named FSL Player of the Year. Dunedin Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy was picked as the FSL Pitcher of the Year.

Palm Beach Cardinals manager Dann Bilardello was selected as the Manager of the Year.

The Daytona Tortugas led all teams with six players selected.

Votes were cast by field managers, coaches, officials scores and media directors/ broadcasters.

