Stone Crabs to Participate in Minor League Baseball's 2020 Copa de la Diversion

November 14, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs are proud to announce their participation in the 2020 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, joining 91 other MiLB teams participating in a series of events throughout the season that incorporate and adopt the culture and values of greater resonance in the local Hispanic and Latino communities. During two home series in 2020, the Charlotte Stone Crabs will become the "Frijoles Saltarines de Puerto Carlota" or the "Jumping Beans of Charlotte Harbor."

This will be the first year the Stone Crabs will participate in the Copa de la Diversion or "Fun Cup" since its inception in 2018. Since 2018 participation levels have grown from 33 teams to 92 in the 2020 season.

Players will don specialty jerseys and caps featuring brand new Frijoles Saltarines logos and a color scheme that is a nod to the Mexican flag. Stone Crabs General Manager Jeff Cook helped the team land on the name.

"We're excited to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino heritage of those in our community, as well as celebrate the diversity of our players on the field" said Cook. "When brainstorming our new identity, we were looking for something that evoked the fun of Minor League Baseball and what we offer the community."

Frijoles Saltarines (jumping beans) earn their bouncy moniker when exposed to heat, which is in plentiful supply along Florida's Gulf Coast. The logo's color scheme pays tribute to Florida's cross-gulf neighbors in Mexico, while its pogo stick represents the excitement and joy Minor League Baseball supplies the region.

"We love the baseball bat pogo stick in the logo and the look of pure joy on our jumping bean's face is contagious. We hope the logos are a hit with our fan base" said Cook.

Frijoles Saltarines merchandise will be available for purchase in March, when the team will also unveil the jerseys and caps that will be worn on the field. The team will also be incorporating Spanish and Latino culture into the gameday experience with entertainment, food and more. The Stone Crabs Home Opener of the 2020 season is on Saturday, April 11th at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the Frijoles Saltarines, please visit www.milb.com/charlotte-stone-crabs/fans/copa.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.