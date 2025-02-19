MESSI MAGIC: Transforming MLS One Touch at a Time

February 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Witness the genius of football's greatest artist as he paints his masterpiece for Inter Miami CF.

Watch in awe as Luis Suarez, Mauricio Pochettino, and others break down Messi's most jaw-dropping moments in pink. From his masterful free-kicks to his signature left-foot finishes that leave goalkeepers frozen, discover the secrets behind the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Through intimate interviews, hear how his new coach Javier Mascherano aims to set him up for success, while his opponents share what it's really like trying to stop La Pulga.

