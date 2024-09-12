Messi Está Por Fin De Regreso Con Miami?: Esto Es MLS

En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart y Diego Valeri debaten el regreso de Messi al terreno de juego. El impacto de MLS en la ventana FIFA, la despedida de Luis Suárez, el debut de el 'Taty' Castellanos con Argentina, el golazo de Diego Gómez contra Brasil, ¡El Tráfico!, El "Hell is Real" derby los partidazos de la Jornada 32 en MLS.

0:00 - Intro

2:29 - ¡Luis Suárez se despide como el máximo goleador de la selección de Uruguay!

6:45 - Valentin "Taty" Catellanos, ex-NYC debuta con Argentina

9:50 - ¡El GOLAZO de Diego Gómez le da la victoria a Paraguay sobre Brasil!

15:20 - ÃÂ¿¡Lionel Messi regresa a jugar con Inter Miami!?

19:45 - Inter Miami tiene el camino libre por el Shield

22:40 - El derby estelar de MLS "El Tráfico" en la lucha por la Conferencia Oeste

28:10 - ÃÂ¿Columbus Crew da por perdido el Shield?

