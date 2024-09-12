Messi Está Por Fin De Regreso Con Miami?: Esto Es MLS
September 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart y Diego Valeri debaten el regreso de Messi al terreno de juego. El impacto de MLS en la ventana FIFA, la despedida de Luis Suárez, el debut de el 'Taty' Castellanos con Argentina, el golazo de Diego Gómez contra Brasil, ¡El Tráfico!, El "Hell is Real" derby los partidazos de la Jornada 32 en MLS.
0:00 - Intro
2:29 - ¡Luis Suárez se despide como el máximo goleador de la selección de Uruguay!
6:45 - Valentin "Taty" Catellanos, ex-NYC debuta con Argentina
9:50 - ¡El GOLAZO de Diego Gómez le da la victoria a Paraguay sobre Brasil!
15:20 - ÃÂ¿¡Lionel Messi regresa a jugar con Inter Miami!?
19:45 - Inter Miami tiene el camino libre por el Shield
22:40 - El derby estelar de MLS "El Tráfico" en la lucha por la Conferencia Oeste
28:10 - ÃÂ¿Columbus Crew da por perdido el Shield?
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #intermiami #messi
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina - Houston Dynamo FC
- Hell Is Real Derby Highlights Class of MLS Matches, and Players Know They Have to Rise to It - FC Cincinnati
- Next Up: 2024-2025 Academy Season Preview - Charlotte FC
- New York Red Bulls Will Host Noche Latina against Atlanta United FC on September 21 - New York Red Bulls
- Tune In: FC Cincinnati Host Columbus Crew Saturday Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Third Round of Grants from Nashville SC Community Fund to Benefit Local Organizations - Nashville SC
- Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIII on October 11 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United to Debut Media Ambassador Award, Presented by Gallagher - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Three Inter Miami CF Players in Action in September FIFA Window
- 12 Inter Miami CF Academy Players in National Team Duty in August and September
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Team up for Beach Cleanup at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari
- Inter Miami CF Academy Announces Rosters and Competition Details Ahead of 2024-25 Season