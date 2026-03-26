Melissa Kössler Makes NWSL History with First 3 Goals
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
If you didn't know, now you know: Melissa Kössler is that girl for Denver Summit.
The German forward becomes the first NWSL player to score a new club's first three goals.
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