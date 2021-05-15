Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Willie Corrin, Adam Brady, C.J. Eick, and Matt Petgrave netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (7) at 0:53. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Darik Angeli.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (12) at 17:41. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Rob Bordson.
Kansas City goal: C.J. Eick (2) at 18:51. Assisted by Nick Pastujov.
Shots: KC 11, ALN 5
Second Period
Allen goal: Corey Mackin (25) at 1:06. Assisted by Scott Conway and Ben Carroll.
Allen goal: Scott Conway (10) at 8:12. Assisted by Brett Neumann.
Kansas City goal: Matt Petgrave (2) at 14:21. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Rob Bordson.
Shots: KC 12, ALN 5
Third Period
Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (20) at 5:43. Assisted by Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin.
Shots: KC 7, ALN 9
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Giorgio Estephan, Matt Petgrave, and Nick Pastujov have points in consecutive games.
Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on three assists.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went two-for-six on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021
- Fournier Sets New Franchise High in Loss to RC - Wichita Thunder
- Strong Special Teams End Rush Skid, Force Rubber Match - Rapid City Rush
- Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Winning Streak Extends to 6 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays Battle Back to Earn 4-2 Win in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Revenge of the Blades - Florida Everblades
- Guindon Shines, But Greenville Gets Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Road Rebound - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.