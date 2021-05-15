Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Willie Corrin, Adam Brady, C.J. Eick, and Matt Petgrave netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (7) at 0:53. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Darik Angeli.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (12) at 17:41. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Rob Bordson.

Kansas City goal: C.J. Eick (2) at 18:51. Assisted by Nick Pastujov.

Shots: KC 11, ALN 5

Second Period

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (25) at 1:06. Assisted by Scott Conway and Ben Carroll.

Allen goal: Scott Conway (10) at 8:12. Assisted by Brett Neumann.

Kansas City goal: Matt Petgrave (2) at 14:21. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 12, ALN 5

Third Period

Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (20) at 5:43. Assisted by Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin.

Shots: KC 7, ALN 9

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Giorgio Estephan, Matt Petgrave, and Nick Pastujov have points in consecutive games.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on three assists.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went two-for-six on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.

