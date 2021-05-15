Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Team Records
KC: 24-26-8-2, 58 points
ALN: 37-20-2-1, 77 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
ALN: Les Lancaster - 51 points (20g, 31a)
200 for CJ
CJ Eick will play in his 200th game as a Maverick during this evening's contest against the Allen Americans.
Lane's World
Lane Scheidl has 11 points on eight goals and three assists in his last nine games. Scheidl is one goal away from reaching 100 career ECHL goals.
The Good Guys
The Mavericks are the league's second-least penalized team with 11.10 penalty minutes per game.
Blades Tribute Night
Tonight, is Blades Tribute Night! Relive all the 90s glory as the Mavericks pay homage to the Kansas City Blades by wearing specialty jerseys and featuring a meet and greet with former Blades players.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 20 - Thirsty Thursday
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 27 - Thirsty Thursday
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021
- Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Road Rebound - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.