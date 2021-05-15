Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Team Records

KC: 24-26-8-2, 58 points

ALN: 37-20-2-1, 77 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

ALN: Les Lancaster - 51 points (20g, 31a)

200 for CJ

CJ Eick will play in his 200th game as a Maverick during this evening's contest against the Allen Americans.

Lane's World

Lane Scheidl has 11 points on eight goals and three assists in his last nine games. Scheidl is one goal away from reaching 100 career ECHL goals.

The Good Guys

The Mavericks are the league's second-least penalized team with 11.10 penalty minutes per game.

Blades Tribute Night

Tonight, is Blades Tribute Night! Relive all the 90s glory as the Mavericks pay homage to the Kansas City Blades by wearing specialty jerseys and featuring a meet and greet with former Blades players.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 20 - Thirsty Thursday

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

May 27 - Thirsty Thursday

