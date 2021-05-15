Blades Look for Road Rebound

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (36-18-2-2) seek to bounce back against the Orlando Solar Bears (31-22-5-1) at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center. Florida suffered its worst loss of the season last night in an 8-3 loss to Orlando. Despite the loss, the Blades still lead the Eastern Conference with a .655 points percentage.

Last Time Out: Orlando scored multiple goals in each period on Friday night against Florida in an 8-3 Solar Bears win. Seven different Orlando skaters found the back of the net, and Aaron Luchuk registered two goals to lead the Bears. Tristin Langan posted a goal and three assists for Orlando. Cole Sanford, John McCarron, and Myles Powell scored the three tallies for the Everblades.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is right in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bears currently hold fourth place in the conference with a .576 points percentage. Forward Aaron Luchuk headlines the Orlando attack with a team-best 63 points (25g-38a). Luchuk's point total also places him second in the league. From the blue line, Mark Auk has proven to be one of the most productive defenseman in the ECHL this season. Auk has notched 33 assists on the season, ranking him third among league defenseman.

500 for Sol: Last night's game marked Florida defenseman Cody Sol's 500th professional game. The 6-foot-6 blueliner was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Since his first pro appearance with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League in 2009, Sol has played for eight different professional clubs between the ECHL and AHL. The Woodstock, Ontario native came to Florida in the middle of last season, and has played 71 of his 500 games with the Everblades.

The Killer P's: Myles Powell and Joe Pendenza have connected on three goals in two games this week. Pendenza found Powell in front of the net for two goals on Wednesday against Jacksonville and one on Friday against Orlando. The duo has been grouped on the same line for the last five games by Head Coach Brad Ralph. In that span, Powell has gone off for four goals and three assists while Pendenza has posted two goals and six helpers.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on 99.3 ESPN or online at 993espn.com.

