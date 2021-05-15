Grizzlies Winning Streak Extends to 6

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Parker Gahagen saved 29 of 30 shots and 2 of 3 in the shootout as the Utah Grizzlies win 2-1 in a shootout over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at BOK Center. The win extends the Utah winning streak to 6 games.

Neither team scored in the first period. Utah drew first blood as Hayden Hodgson scored on a rebound from a Matt Hoover shot 8:02 into the second period. Hoover got his 12th assist of the year and Hodgson has now scored a goal in 3 of his last 4 games and has a point in 4 straight.

Tulsa tied the game 12:01 into the third period as Charlie Sampair got his 12th of the year. In overtime both goaltenders made key saves to force the game into a shootout. Utah's Parker Gahagen got the win after denying Robby Jackson and Matt Lane in the shootout. Utah went 2 for 2 in the shootout as Ryan Lowney and Trey Bradley each scored. Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams saved 28 of 29 through overtime.

Charlie Gerard led Utah with 5 shots on goal as the Grizzlies have won 7 of their last 10 games, including 6 in a row, which is a season high. Utah's winning percentage is now .566, which is .050 points above Rapid City for 4th place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies now have a record of 29-21-5-6, while Tulsa's record is now 26-26-8-3 and an even .500 winning percentage.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time. Next week the Grizzlies are home for a 4 game series against the Allen Americans. May 21-23 is Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center. For more information, go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - shootout game winner.

2. Charlie Sampair (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

3. Hayden Hodgson (Utah) - 1 goal.

