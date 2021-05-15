ECHL Transactions - May 15
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 15, 2021:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/15)
Greenville:
Add Jake Massie, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/8)
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Conor Landrigan, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve [5/14]
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve [5/14]
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Roth, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Patrick Watling, F activated from reserve
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/10)
Wichita:
Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve
