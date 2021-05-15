ECHL Transactions - May 15

May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 15, 2021:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/15)

Greenville:

Add Jake Massie, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/8)

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Conor Landrigan, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve [5/14]

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve [5/14]

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Roth, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Patrick Watling, F activated from reserve

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/10)

Wichita:

Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.