Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - After spotting their opponents a 3-0 lead, the Orlando Solar Bears (31-23-5-1) made a furious charge for a rally with two goals in the final five minutes of regulation, but Orlando ultimately fell by a 3-2 decision to the Florida Everblades (37-18-2-2) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a split of their weekend series.
Both goals were scored with goaltender Clint Windsor pulled for an extra man, as Anthony Repaci and Aaron Luchuk scored for the second consecutive night for the Solar Bears.
First Period
Florida goal: Joe Pendenza (16) [PP] at 19:32. Assisted by Michael Huntebrinker and Colby Sissons.
Shots: ORL 5, FLA 10
Second Period
Florida goal: Cole Sanford (3) at 0:57. Assisted by John McCarron.
Florida goal: Alex Kile (20) at 17:14. Assisted by Colby Sissons and John McCarron.
Shots: ORL 13, FLA 11
Third Period
Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (7) at 16:41. Assisted by Mark Auk and Jerry D'Amigo.
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (26) at 19:56. Assisted by Jerry D'Amigo and Chris LeBlanc.
Shots: ORL 21, FLA 10
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 28-for-31
FLA: Jake Hildebrand, 37-for-39
THREE STARS:
1) John McCarron - FLA
2) Colby Sissons - FLA
3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL
NOTABLES:
Orlando is 8-12-2-1 against Florida with four games remaining in the regular season series
With his goal, Luchuk surpassed T.J. Foster (2015-16) for sole possession of the fourth-most goals scored by a Solar Bears player in a single campaign
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
