Revenge of the Blades

May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-18-2-2) rebounded from Friday's loss by topping the Orlando Solar Bears (31-23-5-1) with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Blades netminder Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 shots while Alex Kile recorded the game-winning goal.

FIRST STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - two assists, four shots

SECOND STAR: Colby Sissons (FLA) - two assists, +1, two shots

THIRD STAR: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - one goal, +2, six shots

The first period was relatively quiet until under a minute left when the Blades found themselves on the power-play late in the frame. Forward Michael Huntebrinker rifled a shot towards the net, and veteran Joe Pendenza redirected the puck into the back of the net to give Florida a 1-0 lead (19:33).

The second period started off with a bang for Florida when rookie forward Cole Sanford potted a nifty goal, steering the puck around Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor (0:57). Nearing the end of the period, Colby Sissons fired a shot towards Windsor that kicked off his pad, and Alex Kile was there to clean up the rebound to extend Florida's lead to 3-0 (17:14).

Orlando finally figured out Hildebrand in the third period when Anthony Repaci redirected a puck into the net while Orlando skated with an extra attacker (16:41). Hildebrand had stopped all 33 shots he faced prior to letting up the goal. Aaron Luchuk potted a goal against Hildebrand with just four seconds left in the game to bring the score to 3-2 (19:56). Orlando's comeback ultimately fell short and Florida hung on for a 3-2 win.

The Blades close out the week tomorrow, Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.