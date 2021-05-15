Revenge of the Blades
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-18-2-2) rebounded from Friday's loss by topping the Orlando Solar Bears (31-23-5-1) with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Blades netminder Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 shots while Alex Kile recorded the game-winning goal.
FIRST STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - two assists, four shots
SECOND STAR: Colby Sissons (FLA) - two assists, +1, two shots
THIRD STAR: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - one goal, +2, six shots
The first period was relatively quiet until under a minute left when the Blades found themselves on the power-play late in the frame. Forward Michael Huntebrinker rifled a shot towards the net, and veteran Joe Pendenza redirected the puck into the back of the net to give Florida a 1-0 lead (19:33).
The second period started off with a bang for Florida when rookie forward Cole Sanford potted a nifty goal, steering the puck around Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor (0:57). Nearing the end of the period, Colby Sissons fired a shot towards Windsor that kicked off his pad, and Alex Kile was there to clean up the rebound to extend Florida's lead to 3-0 (17:14).
Orlando finally figured out Hildebrand in the third period when Anthony Repaci redirected a puck into the net while Orlando skated with an extra attacker (16:41). Hildebrand had stopped all 33 shots he faced prior to letting up the goal. Aaron Luchuk potted a goal against Hildebrand with just four seconds left in the game to bring the score to 3-2 (19:56). Orlando's comeback ultimately fell short and Florida hung on for a 3-2 win.
The Blades close out the week tomorrow, Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021
- Fournier Sets New Franchise High in Loss to RC - Wichita Thunder
- Strong Special Teams End Rush Skid, Force Rubber Match - Rapid City Rush
- Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Winning Streak Extends to 6 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays Battle Back to Earn 4-2 Win in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Revenge of the Blades - Florida Everblades
- Guindon Shines, But Greenville Gets Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Road Rebound - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.