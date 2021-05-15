Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits overcame a 1-0 third period deficit to top the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Ben Finkesltein and Alec Rauhauser both scored for the Swamp Rabbits, and John Lethemon stopped 17 of 18 shots for the victory.

After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, Wheeling cashed in on carry-over power play time to begin the third period. The Nailers started the final frame on a 5-on-3 advantage for 45 seconds after Joey Haddad and Matt Bradley were boxed late in the second period. After the initial two-man advantage became a 5-on-4, Joshua Windquist scored for the Nailers at 1:16. On the right wing, Windquist found room over Lethemon's shoulder for his eighth goal of the season.

At 5:51, Ben Finkelstein evened the score on a bullet from the left-point for his seventh goal of the campaign. Tied 1-1 late in regulation, fellow rookie blueliner Alec Rauhauster registered the eventual game-winner. After receiving a Garrett Thompson feed from the right-wing, Rauhauser snapped a shot past Wheeling goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon at 16:28.

Greenville finished the night leading in shots 46-18. The Rabbits went 0-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a back-to-back road set in Wheeling on Sunday, May 16. Puck drop at WesBanco Arena is slated for 4:10 p.m.

