Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits overcame a 1-0 third period deficit to top the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Ben Finkesltein and Alec Rauhauser both scored for the Swamp Rabbits, and John Lethemon stopped 17 of 18 shots for the victory.
After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, Wheeling cashed in on carry-over power play time to begin the third period. The Nailers started the final frame on a 5-on-3 advantage for 45 seconds after Joey Haddad and Matt Bradley were boxed late in the second period. After the initial two-man advantage became a 5-on-4, Joshua Windquist scored for the Nailers at 1:16. On the right wing, Windquist found room over Lethemon's shoulder for his eighth goal of the season.
At 5:51, Ben Finkelstein evened the score on a bullet from the left-point for his seventh goal of the campaign. Tied 1-1 late in regulation, fellow rookie blueliner Alec Rauhauster registered the eventual game-winner. After receiving a Garrett Thompson feed from the right-wing, Rauhauser snapped a shot past Wheeling goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon at 16:28.
Greenville finished the night leading in shots 46-18. The Rabbits went 0-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a back-to-back road set in Wheeling on Sunday, May 16. Puck drop at WesBanco Arena is slated for 4:10 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021
- Fournier Sets New Franchise High in Loss to RC - Wichita Thunder
- Strong Special Teams End Rush Skid, Force Rubber Match - Rapid City Rush
- Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Winning Streak Extends to 6 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays Battle Back to Earn 4-2 Win in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Revenge of the Blades - Florida Everblades
- Guindon Shines, But Greenville Gets Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Road Rebound - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.