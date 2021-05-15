Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen forward Alex-Olivier Voyer

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen grabbed round one of this weekend's set with South Carolina by a 3-2 count last night, limiting the Stingrays to just 15 shots on net. With the win, the Icemen pulled just slightly ahead of the Stingrays in the Eastern Conference Standings. Both teams have won six of their last ten games.

Series History: Jacksonville leads the season series 8-5-0-1, while South Carolina leads the All-Time series 20-16-4-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Pascal Aquin scored the first goal for the Icemen in Friday night's game. Aquin now leads the Icemen in scoring against the Stingrays with ten points (6g, 4a). Meanwhile forward Christopher Brown is s currently riding a four-game points streak (6pts)....The Icemen lead the league with seven wins after trailing after the first period.

About the Stingrays: After scoring a goal last night, forward Matthew Weis extended his points streak to ten games, and how now totaled 15 pts (2g, 13a) during this recent stretch....South Carolina ranks second on the penalty kill on the road at 86.2 percent (94-for-109). The Rays prevented the Icemen from scoring a power play goal last night, snapping a three-game streak for Jacksonville.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! Military Weekend Continues! The Icemen will wear special Military Themed Jerseys!

***Military jerseys are available for online auction on the Icemen App, or at www.jaxicemen.com

Sunday, May 16, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m. Military Weekend Continues! Publix Family Funday, fans can take a shot on net after the game.

Tuesday, May 18, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. $2 Beer & Wine Night!

