Guindon Shines, But Greenville Gets Late Win
May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - Louis-Philip Guindon had been a visitor at WesBanco Arena many times this season, but on Saturday night, he made quite the statement as a member of the Wheeling Nailers. The rookie goaltender stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced, giving the Nailers one of their best goaltending performances of the season. Unfortunately, the team came up short on the scoreboard, as Alec Rauhauser snapped a tie with less than four minutes to go, lifting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the 2-1 road win.
With Wheeling playing two games in Fort Wayne and the Swamp Rabbits having been off since Monday, it was clear early on that the visitors were going to have control of the game's pace. Greenville outshot Wheeling 17-3 in the first period, then 17-6 in the second, but goose eggs remained on the board.
Early in the third period, the Nailers broke through with the first goal of the night on the power play. Patrick McNally slid the puck over to Joshua Winquist, who roofed a wrist shot from the right circle. The Swamp Rabbits knotted things up at the 5:51 mark, as they cycled the puck around the offensive zone. Joey Haddad set up Ben Finkelstein for a one-timer from the left point. With 3:32 remaining, Greenville took the lead, as Alec Rauhauser tossed in a wrist shot from the left point. Wheeling gave it one final gasp at the end, which included a Patrick Watling shot that got tipped on goal, but the Swamp Rabbits prevailed with the 2-1 final.
John Lethemon got the win for Greenville, as he came away with 17 saves on 18 shots. Louis-Philip Guindon was magnificent in hs Nailers debut, as he turned away 46 of the 48 attempts sent his way.
The Nailers and Swamp Rabbits will play the back half of their weekend set in Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2021
- Fournier Sets New Franchise High in Loss to RC - Wichita Thunder
- Strong Special Teams End Rush Skid, Force Rubber Match - Rapid City Rush
- Mavs Win on Blades Tribute Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Winning Streak Extends to 6 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays Battle Back to Earn 4-2 Win in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rauhauser Scores Late, Rabbits Win 2-1 Thriller in Wheeling - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Revenge of the Blades - Florida Everblades
- Guindon Shines, But Greenville Gets Late Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Game Preview vs. Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Look for Road Rebound - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot with Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.