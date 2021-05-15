Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, May 15 at 7 PM

May 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: With just 10 games remaining on their 2020-21 schedule, the South Carolina Stingrays will look to get even in their weekend road series against the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday night after falling 3-2 in the opener Friday. SC came into the series after back-to-back wins over the Indy Fuel earlier this week that included a 3-goal comeback in the third period on Wednesday for their 26th win courtesy of an overtime strike by defender Zach Malatesta. Jacksonville didn't fare as well Wednesday night, falling to the Florida Everblades in Estero by a score of 3-2. Saturday's matchup will be the 15th time the two clubs face-off during the current season. So far SC has won six of those contests and gained points in 10 of the outings with a 6-4-4 record. The Rays' offense has come alive recently, averaging just under four goals per game in their last 10 outings to bring their season rate to 3.02 goals per game which ranks sixth in the ECHL. After their win Friday, the Icemen are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .552. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ECHL on defense, allowing just 2.91 goals per game. SC sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .542.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 58 games, Jacksonville is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 29-23-3-3 (.552). Forwards Ara Nazarian and Nick Saracino lead the club in scoring with 42 points apiece. Nazarian has a team-high 18 goals, while Saracino is the top assist-man with 27 helpers. Nazarian is the lone Icemen skater to suit up for all of the team's games so far this year. Forward Pascal Aquin has 17 tallies, while Mike Szmatula has lit the lamp 16 times and second-year attacker Christopher Brown has 13 goals and 27 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 24 points in 41 games on seven goals and 17 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 28 points (4g, 24a). In net, Charles Williams has played 30 games and has a goals-against average of 2.70, while Kyle Keyser was re-assigned to the club on Thursday from the AHL's Providence Bruins and has a 2.42 GAA in 16 ECHL appearances this season.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

