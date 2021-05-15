Game Day Preview: Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks this evening in the second game of a two-game series in KC. The Americans are 6-3-0 against Kansas City this season, and 24-20-3-0 over the last five years. The Mavericks won the opener on Wednesday night 5-4.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Monday, May 17, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

About the Last Game: The Americans jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead and then gave it away in the second period, as Kansas City scored twice to tie the game. The Mavericks scored two more times in the third period to go up 5-3, before Les Lancaster cut the lead to one goal at 5-4. The Americans attempt to pull Justin Kapelmaster late in the third period failed, after KC kept the Americans pinned in their own end along with a late penalty. Justin Kapelmaster made 29 saves in his return. Brett Neumann scored twice while adding an assist in the loss.

Conway Streak Hits Five: Scott Conway's backhanded goal in the first period extended his point streak to five games, the current longest on the team. Conway has four goals in his last five games.

Lancaster joins the 20 Club: Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster scored his 20th goal of the season on Wednesday night in Kansas City. Lancaster has a three-game goal streak, and five goals in his last seven games. He is riding a four-game point streak.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 22-7-2-1

AWAY: 15-13-0-0

OVERALL: 37-20-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 24

Assists: Matt Register 44

Points: Les Lancaster, 51

+/-: Phillip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 9-13-6-0

AWAY: 15-13-2-2

OVERALL: 24-26-8-2

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 22

Assists: Brodie Reid, 32

Points: Brodie Reid, 54

+/-: Connor Doherty +8

PIM: Loren Ulett, 76

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

