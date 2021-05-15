Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night in Tulsa

May 15, 2021







Utah Grizzlies (28-21-5-6, 67 points, .558 win %) @ Tulsa Oilers (26-26-8-2, 62 points, .500 Win%)

BOK Center. May 15, 2021. 6:05 pm MST. Mixlr.

It's the second game of the 3 game series at BOK Center. It's the 11th of 12 season meetings between the clubs. Utah finds themselves in 4th place in the Western Conference with a .558 winning percentage, .050 percentage points ahead of Rapid City, who's in 5th. Utah has a season high 5 game winning streak, longest current run in the league. Matthew Boucher has a point in 12 of his last 13 home games. He leads the team in goals (22), points (47) and shots on goal (190). Boucher and Trey Bradley are tied for the team lead with 25 assists. Bradley has 8 points in his last 6 games. Cedric Pare has a point in 5 of his last 8 games.

Last Night: AJ White Scores Game Winner 18 Seconds Into OT

Utah won 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at BOK Center. AJ White scored 2 goals last night, including the game winner 18 seconds into the extra session on a Trey Bradley pass. It was White's 6 multiple point game of the year. AJ has been hot during the 5 game winning streak, scoring 7 goals, including 3 multiple point games. White has a +4 rating over the last 5 games. This season White leads the team with 7 power play goals and 3 game winning goals. He is 4th on the team with 12 goals.

Peyton Jones Earns 7th Win of Season

Jones has won back to back games for the Grizzlies. Last night he saved 28 of 30 to get his first win vs Tulsa. The rookie out of Penn State saved all 15 shots he saw in the final 2 periods of Utah's 3-2 win last Saturday vs Rapid City to complete the 4 game sweep.

Bradley's Been Hot

Trey Bradley has 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists) in the last 7 games. Bradley got the main assist on the game winner in overtime. He has 25 assists on the season, tying with Matthew Boucher for the team lead.

Parker Gahagen Wins Goaltender of the Week

Gahagen saved 83 of 89 last week vs Rapid City in 4 games. Gahagen got the win in each of the first 3 games of the homestand vs Rapid City, which was highlighted by a 16 save shutout on May 5. In 8 games with Utah this season Gahagen is 4-1-1-1 with a 1.97 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. In 3 AHL games this season with the Colorado Eagles Gahagen has a 2-0 record with a .939 save percentage and a 2.09 goals against average.

Season Series vs Tulsa

Matthew Boucher has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 10 games vs Tulsa. Cedric Pare has 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) vs the Oilers. Trey Bradley leads Utah with 5 assists vs Tulsa. On the Oilers side Adam Pleskach has 8 goals and 7 assists in 10 games vs Utah. Matt Lane has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 10 games.

It's a match-up of the top 2 clubs in shots per game. Tulsa leads the league by averaging 33.45 shots per game. Utah is in 2nd at 33.43. Utah is 4-4-1-1 vs Tulsa this season.

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 2 (May 14 2021) OT

Utah 0 @ Tulsa 2 (May 1 2021)

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 6 (Apr 30 2021)

Tulsa 1 @ Utah 2 (Mar 28 2021) OT

Tulsa 3 @ Utah 6 (Mar 27 2021)

Tulsa 3 @ Utah 1 (Mar 26 2021)

Tulsa 2 @ Utah 4 (Mar 24 2021)

Utah 2 @ Tulsa 3 (Jan 10 2021) SO

Utah 0 @ Tulsa 1 (Jan 9 2021)

Utah 2 @ Tulsa 3 (Jan 8 2021) OT1

Last Week's Games

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Utah scored 4 shorthanded goals and a power play goal. Travis Barron had 4 goals and Ty Lewis scored shorthanded in the 2nd period. Parker Gahagen saved 28 of 31. Trey Bradley had 2 assists.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Rapid City 0 Utah 2 - AJ White and Ty Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Parker Gahagen had a 16 save shutout.

Friday, May 7, 2021 - Rapid City 1 Utah 5 - Hayden Hodgson and Trey Bradley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. AJ White and Matt Hoover each had 2 assists. Utah scored 5 goals in the first period. Parker Gahagen saved 30 of 31.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 3 - Matthew Boucher scored 2 power play goals in the 2nd period. Hayden Hodgson got the game winner with 1:55 left in regulation. Peyton Jones saved all 15 shots he saw in the final 2 periods for his team leading 6th win of the season.

All times Mountain.

This Week's Games

Friday, May 14, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 2 - AJ White scored 2 goals, highlighted by the game winning goal 18 seconds into overtime. Charlie Gerard added a goal. Alex Lepkowski had 2 assists. Peyton Jones saved 28 of 30.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 28-21-5-6

Home record: 17-6-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home.

Road record: 11-15-2-3

Win percentage: .558 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 5. Season High.

Standings Points: 67

Last 10: 6-4

Goals per game: 2.85 (12th). Goals for: 171

Goals against per game: 3.08 (9th). Goals against: 185

Shots per game: 33.43 (2nd). Utah has outshot opponents in 12 of their last 14 games. Tulsa is 1st averaging 33.45.

Shots against per game: 29.37 (3rd).

Power Play: 16.9 % - 40 for 237 (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.0 % - 185 for 223 (7th).

Penalty Minutes: 831 (13.85 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 10 (Tied for 3rd)

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 50.

Record When Scoring First: 18-7-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 18 10

Opposition 10 22

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (22)

Assists: Boucher/Trey Bradley (25)

Points: Boucher (47)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+9)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (86) Cole Fraser leads the league with 132 PIM with 43 of those coming with Utah.

Games Played: Cedric Pare (59)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (14) AJ White leads team with 7 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (190)

Shooting Percentage: Pat Cannone/AJ White (13.0 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: AJ White (3)

Wins: Peyton Jones (7)

Save %: Parker Gahagen/Garrett Metcalf (.931) - Minimum 5 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen/Metcalf (1.97). - Minimum 5 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 51 66 49 3 2 171 Utah Grizzlies 658 691 615 40 2004

Opposition 60 66 48 5 6 185 Opposition 551 655 509 41 1756

Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: AJ White, Charlie Gerard (1)

Assist Streaks: Alex Lepkowski, Garrett Johnston (2), Hayden Hodgson, Trey Bradley, Garrett Johnston (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Hodgson, Johnston (3).

Multiple Point games

11 - Matthew Boucher

8 - Trey Bradley

6- Charlie Gerard, AJ White.

5 - Riley Woods, Cedric Pare, Ryan Lowney, Ty Lewis.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner, Matt Hoover.

3 - Miles Gendron, Travis Barron.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Mitch Maxwell, Hayden Hodgson, Alex Lepkowski.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (22), points (47) and shots on goal (187). He is also tied for 3rd with 25 assists. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 11 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 22 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 18.

Assists - 25 - Tied for 4th

Points - 47 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 45.

Shots on goal - 190 (1st) - 2nd is teammate Cedric Pare with 147.

6 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (22), Cedric Pare (14), Charlie Gerard (13), AJ White, Pat Cannone (10) and Ryan Lowney (10) each have a double digit goal season.

Grizzlies Record is Outstanding When Leading After 1st and 2nd

Utah is 12-3-0-1 when leading after 1 period and 16-3-1-1 when leading after 2.

Utah vs Rapid City This Season

Utah ended the 16 season meetings with Rapid City with the May 8 win. Utah was 12-2-1-1 vs Rapid City this season.

Grizzlies Like Home Cooking

Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home this season. The Grizz are 17-6-3-3 at Maverik Center. There are 7 home games left in the regular season. Utah hosts Allen next week for a 4 game set on May 19, 21-23. Utah ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2, 4-5. 7 of the final 13 games will be at home.

Many 1 Goal Games

31 of the 60 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. The last 2 games have been decided by 1 goal. 5 of the 10 games vs Tulsa have been decided by 1.

