Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Nailers, 7:10 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits begin a back-to-back road set against the Wheeling Nailers. The Rabbits enter tonight winners in seven of their last eight road games. The Nailers are the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (29-17-11-3) at Wheeling Nailers (19-31-5-1)

May 15, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #61 | Wesbanco Arena

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph (85), CJ Murray (41)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:55 p.m.)

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged a three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears by scoring a 1-0 victory last Monday. Patrick Bajkov converted on a lively rebound following an initial shot by Ben Finkelstein at 7:53 of the first period. John Lethemon stopped all 26 shots for the shutout victory in Greenville's 29th win of the season. Last night, Wheeling began their weekend with a 2-1 road defeat against the Fort Wayne Komets. Tim Doherty registered Wheeling's only goal at 14:21 of the first period. Taran Kozun denied 35 of 37 Fort Wayne shots for the Nailers.

HAVE A NIGHT:

Monday night marked the first professional shutout for rookie goaltender John Lethemon. In his 17th career appearance, Lethemon stood perfect in net against the Bears with a 26-save clean sheet. Lethemon improved his record to 6-4-4 on the campaign accompanied by a 3.09 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. The Northville, Michigan native has started four straight games for the Rabbits and has earned victories in his last three.

MEET THE NAILERS:

Tonight marks the 31st all-time meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and Nailers in franchise history. Greenville enters with a 16-9-5 all-time record versus Wheeling. Both teams previously danced on Jan. 6, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a 5-4 overtime decision for the Nailers. Matt Alfaro scored the overtime game-winner for Wheeling at 5:01 of the extra session. Only 11 Swamp Rabbits who dressed in the previous head-to-head are currently on roster. Leading the Nailers in scoring is Cody Sylvester with 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 50 contests.

FAST FACTS:

Swamp Rabbits captain Joey Haddad made his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers in 2009-10...Across two seasons and 84 games with Wheeling, Haddad totaled 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists)...Greenville head coach Andrew Lord also made his pro debut with Wheeling in 2008-09 and played 139 games across two seasons...Nailers' rookie forward Matt Alfaro is third in the ECHL rookie scoring race with 36 points...Wheeling's Nick Rivera leads all ECHL rookies with six power play goals and Lawton Courtnall leads all ECHL rookies with three shorthanded goals.

