Mavs Drop Front End of Home-And-Home with Wichita, 5-2

WICHITA, Ks. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 5-2 by the Wichita Thunder Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons stopped 32 of 37 shots on the night and Mitch Hults grabbed two assists. The Mavericks now return home for the second leg of this home-and-home set with the Thunder Tuesday night. Limited tickets remain for Tuesday's game.

First Period

-Peter Crinella got Wichita on the board first at 7:34 of the first period. Billy Exell got the lone assist on the goal.

-Rocco Carzo (13) tied the game at 10:13 of the period. Justin Woods and Mitch Hults assisted on the goal.

-Kansas City outshot the Thunder in the period, 10-6.

Second Period

-Wichita took the lead on a goal from Chris Crane 46 seconds into the second period. Vincent Desharnais assisted on the goal.

-Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons made 13 saves on 14 shots in the period.

Third Period

-Crinella netted his second goal of the game on the power play nine seconds into the third period. The goal was unassisted.

-Fabrizio Ricci extended the Wichita lead to 4-1 on a breakaway goal at 3:09 of the third period. Riley Weselowski and Desharnais assisted on the goal.

-A goal by Jason Salvaggio made the Thunder lead 5-1 at 9:37 of the third. Crane and Ricci assisted.

-Jack Walker (5) scored with 1:47 left in regulation to bring the game to 5-2. Derek Pratt and Hults assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-Mitch Hults now has a four-game point streak.

-Tyler Parsons finished the night with 32 saves on 37 shots. He now has three straight games with 30 or more saves.

-The Mavericks finished the night one-for-three on the power play and zero-for-one on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks' head home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for the annual New Year's Eve game against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. The New Year's Eve game is a First Watch Family Four-Pack night. After Tuesday's game, the Mavs hit the road for their longest road trip of the season, a six-game haul starting in Texas at the Allen Americans Thursday night at Allen Events Center.

