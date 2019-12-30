K-Wings Weekly: Week of December 30

Kalamazoo wraps up 2019 with New Year's Eve bash at Wings Event Center against Indy, then travels on first weekend of 2020.

OVERALL RECORD: 12-14-3

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 27 - Kalamazoo 7, Indy 3 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings returned from holiday break and extended their winning streak to three with a convincing 7-3 win over the Indy Fuel Friday at Wings Event Center. After falling behind 1-0 after one, the K-Wings scored a season-high four goals in the second period, including an even-strength goal from Ben Wilson, a shorthanded goal from Aaron Thow, and power play markers from Justin Kovacs and Justin Taylor. Kalamazoo led 4-2 after 40 minutes, but the Fuel closed the game 5:30 into the third. 17 seconds later, Luke Sandler made it 5-3. Tanner Sorenson added two goals later in the final frame for good measure. Sorenson (2 goals, 2 assists) and Dylan Sadowy (4 assists) each recorded four points. Jake Hildebrand stopped 35 of 38 for his sixth win of the season.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings celebrated Affiliate Night Saturday at Wings Event Center, honoring their affiliation with the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Kalamazoo extended its season-best winning streak to four games with a 3-2 overtime win against the Fort Wayne Komets. Following a scoreless first period, Fort Wayne scored midway through the middle frame to make it 1-0, but Jake Kielly stopped 24 of 25 Komets shots. Matheson Iacopelli then tied the game on a 5-on-3 power play in the third, followed less than a minute later by Justin Taylor, who scored right after the second Fort Wayne penalty ended to put Kalamazoo in front. The Komets forced overtime with 4:11 remaining when they scored a power play goal of their own, but Taylor buried the game-winner 21 seconds into the extra session. Kielly finished with 42 saves, his third 40-plus save outing of the season.

Sunday, Dec. 29 - Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4 (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

>> Three first period goals, including the first of two from rookie forward Adam Dauda led the Kalamazoo Wings to a 5-4 win and a home-and-home weekend sweep over the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Zach Diamantoni broke a 1-1 tie late in the opening frame, and Justin Taylor scored a power play goal to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes. The Komets closed the gap to one with the only goal of the middle frame, but Kyle Blaney scored 13 seconds into the third period to put Kalamazoo back in front by a pair. Again Fort Wayne answered to make it 4-3, but Dauda bookended the K-Wings scoring with the eventual game-winner capping his first multi-goal game as a pro. One more goal from Fort Wayne was not enough to complete the comeback, as Jake Hildebrand stopped 31 of 35 for his third straight win and the team's fifth in a row.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Kalamazoo vs Indy, 6:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Jan. 3 - Kalamazoo AT Toledo, 7:15 p.m. - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m. - Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

ON THE MOVE

12/27 - Forward David Pope assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

12/28 - Forward Tanner Sorenson recalled by Utica (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Justin Taylor has a 5-game goal streak and a 6-game point streak (6g, 2a).

- Matheson Iacopelli has a 4-game assist streak and a 5-game point streak (3g, 5a).

- Jake Kielly is 3-1-1 in his last 5 starts and has stopped 40 or more shots in three games this year.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo matched a season-high seven goals in Friday's 7-3 win over Indy.

- The K-Wings have scored at least one power play goal in 9 of the last 11 games.

- Kalamazoo has won five straight games since Dec. 20.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 33 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 17 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 75 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 3 - Taylor

SHOTS: 96 - Sadowy

WINS: 7 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.65 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .881 - Hildebrand, Jake Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 23/115 (20.0%) - 7th in ECHL

Last Week - 4/11 (36.4%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 88/116 (75.6%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 8/11 (72.7%)

--

TUESDAY, DEC. 31 - NEW YEAR'S EVE

Start the final countdown to 2020 with a New Year's Eve celebration at Wings Event Center Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., as the Kalamazoo Wings host the Indy Fuel. The game starts an hour earlier than usual to allow you to get to your next destination before midnight! Start thinking of that New Year's Resolution.

