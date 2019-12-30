Growlers Win Eleventh Straight Game at Mile One Centre
December 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to 11 games as they sunk the Worcester Railers 6-3 Monday night at Mile One Centre.
The Railers opened the scoring 3:20 into the game after the Growlers found themselves get into penalty trouble early and Nic Pierog made them pay as he fired a slapper behind Parker Gahagen to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Marcus Power responded at the 10:57 mark of the opening period after banging home his own rebound behind Ian Milosz on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.
Matt Bradley fired home a rebound off of Tommy Panico's point blast with 38.7 seconds to play in the first period to send the Growlers to the dressing room ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Scott Pooley extended the lead to two at 8:27 of the second period after bursting down the wing and roofing a wrister short-side to extend his goal streak to eight games, and to give the Growlers a 3-1 lead. The Granger, Indiana native needed only 2:22 later to fire home a bullet while on a shorthanded breakaway, extending the Growlers lead to 4-1.
Pooley made good on a Colt Conrad one-time dish to cap off the natural hat trick with 5:26 remaining in the game giving him 15 in 15 games, but Worcester replied just under a minute later when Drew Callin beat Gahagen for a 5-2 game.
Barry Almeida made it a two-goal game after an unfortunate bounce found its way in the back of the Growlers net, but Scott Pooley fired home his fourth of the night into an empty net for a 6-3 final score.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien returned to the Growlers lineup after missing the last 12 games due to injury
Brady Ferguson extended his point streak to eight games
The three stars were 3 - G. Estephan (NFL), 2 - P. Gahagen (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up 2019 with a special Nickelodeon Day matinee game Tuesday afternoon against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders where the Growlers will don Spongebob Square Pants jerseys. Puck drop is 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.
Worcester Railers (10-19-1-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (21-10-0-0)
Monday, December 30th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
1 - 0 1 1st WOR 3:20 N. Pierog (10) S. Walsh, J. Samuels-Thomas PP V 4 19 26 37 61 H 3 6 8 15
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 10:57 M. Power (14) B. Ferguson, G. Estephan PP V 3 8 19 28 H 3 9 10 22 29
1 - 2 3 1st NFL 19:21 M. Bradley (4) T. Panico V 3 13 19 26 61 H 4 6 26 27 29
1 - 3 4 2nd NFL 8:27 S. Pooley (13) J. Brazeau V 3 13 19 26 61 H 8 12 17 39 44
1 - 4 5 2nd NFL 10:49 S. Pooley (14) SH V 4 19 26 37 61 H 3 8 12 27
1 - 5 6 3rd NFL 14:34 S. Pooley (15) C. Conrad, S. Sapego PP V 3 4 37 61 H 6 12 17 26 39
2 - 5 7 3rd WOR 15:32 D. Callin (3) D. Salituro V 4 10 26 72 74 H 3 9 10 22 44
3 - 5 8 3rd WOR 17:38 B. Almeida (8) N. Pierog, S. Walsh PP V 4 19 26 37 61 H 3 8 14 27
3 - 6 9 3rd NFL 19:59 S. Pooley (16) E. Neugold EN V 4 8 9 10 13 61 H 3 8 10 12 22
