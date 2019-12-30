IceMen Acquire Forward Adam Dauda from Kalamazoo

December 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Adam Dauda from the Kalamazoo Wings. Today's transaction completes the terms of a future considerations trade made on December 18 that sent forward Garret Ross to Kalamazoo.

Dauda, 24, joins the Icemen after posting eight points (5g, 3a) in 24 games played with Kalamazoo this season. The 6-0, 187-pound forward made five appearances with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) last spring following his senior season at Colgate University. The Bratislava, Slovakia native totaled 51 points (22g, 29a) in 116 collegiate games while at Colgate (2015-2019).

The Icemen are back in action when the travel to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners on Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

----

Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information. The Icemen are back on home ice on January 11 against the Brampton Beast. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.