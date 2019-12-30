IceMen Acquire Forward Adam Dauda from Kalamazoo
December 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Adam Dauda from the Kalamazoo Wings. Today's transaction completes the terms of a future considerations trade made on December 18 that sent forward Garret Ross to Kalamazoo.
Dauda, 24, joins the Icemen after posting eight points (5g, 3a) in 24 games played with Kalamazoo this season. The 6-0, 187-pound forward made five appearances with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) last spring following his senior season at Colgate University. The Bratislava, Slovakia native totaled 51 points (22g, 29a) in 116 collegiate games while at Colgate (2015-2019).
The Icemen are back in action when the travel to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners on Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
----
Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information. The Icemen are back on home ice on January 11 against the Brampton Beast. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- IceMen Acquire Forward Adam Dauda from Kalamazoo - Jacksonville IceMen
- Milner Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Monday: KC Comes Back from Break Strong with Two Road Wins - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Weekly: 2020 Vision - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Sign Eddie Matsushima - Maine Mariners
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 30 - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Was a Consistent Winner in the 2010s - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Welcome Walleye for New Year's Eve; Launch 2020 Slate at Indy Friday, Wings Return Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 12 (December 22 - January 5, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 30 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of December 30 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Pregame Notes: December 30 vs. Worcester Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.