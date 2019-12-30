Mavs Monday: KC Comes Back from Break Strong with Two Road Wins

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks came roaring out of the gates after the ECHL holiday break, winning two road games at the Cincinnati Cyclones and Indy Fuel last Friday and Saturday night. It was the Tyler Parsons Show on both nights, as the Calgary Flames prospect stopped 74 of 76 shots across the two victories. The Mavericks now play a home and home set with the Wichita Thunder before hitting the road for a six-game road trip, their longest of the season.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 12/27: W, 3-2 at Cincinnati

Sat. 12/28: W, 4-0 at Indy

This Week's Schedule

Mon. 12/30: at Wichita Thunder

Tue. 12/31: vs. Wichita Thunder

Thu. 1/2: at Allen Americans

Fri. 1/3: at Allen Americans

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (23-5-4-1, 51 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (18-10-3-2, 41 points)

3. Rapid City Rush (17-11-3-0, 37 points)

4. Utah Grizzlies (16-9-4-1, 37 points)

5. Wichita Thunder (14-15-5-0, 33 points)

6. Tulsa Oilers (13-17-2-1, 29 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (13-15-2-0, 28 points)

First Clean Sheet

Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons had the Mavericks first shutout this season, stopping all 38 shots by the Indy Fuel on Saturday. His 38 saves were the most by a Mavs goaltender this season.

Parsons By The Numbers

Parsons has stopped 100 of his last 106 shots faced and is 6-2-0-0 on the season. The Calgary Flames prospect now holds a .923 save percentage (6th in the ECHL) and 2.49 goals against average (9th in the ECHL).

Hults-a-Mania

The Mavericks stunned the Central Division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night, as Mavericks forward Mitch Hults caused a turnover at the Cyclones blue line and streaked in on 'Clones goalie Michael Houser and beat him for the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in regulation. It was Hults's third straight game with a goal and the latest game winning goal scored in regulation by the Mavericks this season.

RVS In Double DIgits

Ryan Van Stralen joined Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo as the only Mavs players to reach double digits in goals so far this year. Carzo has 12 and Van Stralen tallied his 10th goal at Indy Saturday. Van Stralen is also just three points off his point total from last season in 23 games this year. In 57 games with Wichita last year, Van Stralen had 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. This year, he has 10 goals and 6 assists for 16 points.

Blast Off

The Mavericks came firing out of the gate after a six-day holiday break. They are 2-0-0-0 in their first two games back from break and have outscored opponents 7-2 in those two games after a stretch that saw them lose four out of five games leading up to the extended break.

One Game At A Time

The Mavericks currently sit nine points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division, but have four games at hand over fifth place Wichita and trail sixth place Tulsa by just one point.

Big Roadie

After Tuesday's New Year's Eve game against the Thunder, the Mavericks hit the road for their longest road trip of the season from January 2nd to January 18th. KC heads to Allen next Thursday and Friday, then plays Tulsa and Wichita on the 10th and 11th before making the long trek east to play defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers on January 14th and 15th. The Mavs will return home on January 18th to face the Allen Americans.

