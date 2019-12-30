Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 12 (December 22 - January 5, 2020)

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 RESULTS: 0-2-1-0, 14-15-1-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, December 27 - Fuel 3 at Kalamazoo 7

The Indy Fuel had a goal in each period but the Kalamazoo Wings ran away with the game after exploding in the second period with four goals and continuing their momentum to notch three in the third bringing the final score to 7-3 at the Wings Event Center Friday night.

Saturday, December 28 - Fuel 0 vs Kansas City 4

In the second game of a three in three, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks for the final time this season. The Mavericks were the only team to put points on the board, scoring two goals in the first period and two in the third, taking home a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Sunday, December 29 - Fuel 2 vs Wheeling 3

In the third game in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers during Nickelodeon Day. Opening the scoring in the first period, Indy held on to a 2-1 lead until the dying seconds of the game when Wheeling tied the game and proceeded to earn the 3-2 win in overtime.

INDY FUEL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 31 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Indy visits the Kalamazoo Wings for the second time this season for the first game of four games in five days. Indy has met the Wings twice this season, winning 5-2 on their Teddy Bear Toss night and falling 7-3 in the first game at Kalamazoo. The Fuel head into Wings Event Center with a 9-4-0-0 record over the last five years.

Thursday, January 2 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Indy will play three games in three days starting with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Thursday. The Fuel have met the Cyclones six times this season, taking a 3-3-0-0 record as well as winning five out of the six games at home.

Friday, January 3 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Hosting the Komets for the first time this season, the Fuel have split the two previous matchups, winning the last game in overtime at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. In the past five years, the Fuel have earned a record of 8-10-1-3 at home against the Komets.

Saturday, January 4 - Fuel at Toledo (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

The Fuel will visit the Walleye for the second time this season. The previous matchup at the Huntington Center, the Fuel fell by a score of 6-2. Indy has met the Walleye four times this season, winning three out of the four matchups.

OIL DROPS:

Since returning from his time in Rockford, Dylan McLaughlin has five goals and one assist in five games

McLaughlin is 3rd in rookie scoring with 12 goals in 17 games this season

Alex Krushelnyski returned to the Fuel lineup on Saturday after missing 13 games with an injury

Krushelnyski earned one assist in his two games this weekend.

Spencer Watson picked up two goals in two games this weekend

Watson is fourth in the league in points with 17 goals and 17 assists in 29 games

Earning 14 points (6g, 8a) on the power play this season, Watson is second in the ECHL in power play points

Falling on Sunday in overtime, the Fuel were handed their first overtime loss of the season

Although going 2/17 on the power play this weekend, Indy is still 4th place in the league in power play percentage (22.3%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 33-23 in the first period but have been outscored 71-47 in the second and third periods

Indy is 13-5-1-0 when scoring first and 9-4-1-0 when leading after one period but 1-10-0-0 when trailing after the first

