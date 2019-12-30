Milner Returns to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced the re-assignment of goaltender Parker Milner to the South Carolina Stingrays Monday. While in Hershey, the 29-year-old goaltender made his first American Hockey League appearance of the 2019-20 season on Sunday and stopped 19 shots in a 3-0 win to earn his first career AHL shutout.

It was the second recall of the season for Milner, who has been at his best since the start of the year and currently leads the ECHL with a goals-against average of 1.86. The netminder also has a record of 11-0-2-1 this season in 15 ECHL appearances and ranks third in the league with a save percentage of 0.927.

The Pittsburgh native was previously named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 29 after a stretch of back-to-back games with a shutout, a 1.44 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.930.

Milner is in his fourth consecutive campaign on an AHL contract with the Bears. His best ECHL season to date came in 2017-18 when he was recognized as the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year after posting a 28-7-3 record, a goals-against average of 1.86 and .929 save percentage. The two-time national champion at Boston College has a 7-7-1 record in 15 career games with Hershey.

The Stingrays is back on home ice for their first game of 2020 Friday night against the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m. SC will also battle the Everblades Saturday night while wearing specialty Spider-Man jerseys on Marvel Super Hero Night at 6:05 p.m.

