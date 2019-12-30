Payne's OT Winner Powers Thunder over Beast, 3-2

BRAMPTON, ON - Robbie Payne scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, and Evan Cormier made 22 saves as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Brampton Beast in overtime on Monday night.

After hitting a post early on in the first period, it took just 4:16 for the Thunder to hit the back of the net. James Henry freed up the puck in the corner and went up the wall for Matt Salhany. Salhany fed Casey Pierro-Zabotel whose wrist shot beat Brampton netminder Alex Dubeau for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Adirondack extended their lead 45 seconds into the second period. Evan Cormier made a save that propelled a two-on-one with Robbie Payne who snapped the puck past Dubeau for his ninth of the season. The goal was unassisted.

The Beast cut the Thunder lead to just one goal with 1:51 left in the middle frame. Cam Bakker put the puck to the net three times. After his first two attempts were blocked, Bakker took the puck to the net and beat Cormier on the backhand for his second of the season.

Brampton found the equalizer with 5:53 to go in the third period. Francois Beauchemin picked up the rebound for his 12th of the season.

For the third time in six games, the Thunder went to the extra session. 1:16 into overtime, Robbie Payne went 1-on-2 into the offensive zone and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Dubeau for his second of the game and the game-winner.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the powerplay and the Thunder were outshot by the Beast 24-21.

