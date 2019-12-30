Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 30

December 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





The Oilers pick up a point against one of the hottest teams in the league before a four-game week against Mountain Division opponents

OVERALL RECORD: 13-17-2-1 (29 points, 6th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-1

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 27 -Tulsa 1, Utah 6 (Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT)

>>WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- Tulsa lost 6-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday in a game that saw 88 combined penalty minutes. Utah opened the scoring quickly when Ty Lewis buried the only goal of the opening frame, a one timer 3:34 into the game. It took 20 minutes for Ty Lewis to find his second goal of the game, snapping a puck from the left-wing circle over the glove of Devin Williams 3:40 into the middle frame. Griffen Molino roofed an in-tight backhander at full speed to give the Grizzlies a three-goal lead 6:24 into the period. Adam Pleskach registered his own in-tight, top-shelf goal 1:06 later, the lone Oiler goal on the night. Joe Wegwerth restored the Grizzlies three-goal lead, tipping a shot from the blue line past Williams. Wegwerth scored his second tip of the night, deflecting Connor Yau's left-wing shot into the top of the net 3:09 into the third period. Wegwerth completed his natural hat trick, sniping the puck glove side to close the game at 6-1.

Saturday, Dec. 28- Tulsa 4, Utah 5 (SO) (Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT)

>> WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- Tulsa picked up a point, but eventually fell to the Grizzlies 5-4 in a shootout at the Maverik Center on Saturday. Adam Pleskach looked off the defenseman and fooled Martin Oulette before ripping a puck top shelf 5:09 into the game to open the scoring. Mitch Maxwell answered with his second of the season 2:42 later, roofing the puck from the left-wing circle after Travis Barron found him with a cross-zone pass. Griffen Molino gave his team their first lead of the night, scoring from the right-wing circle less than two minutes later. Cam Knight evened things up with 7:26 remaining in the frame, squeezing the puck through Oulette after Jared Thomas found him open on the power play. Tim McGauley picked up yet another multi-point night, cutting his way in front of the net before beating Olle Eriksson Ek high at the 13:02 mark. Miles Liberati answered quickly though, scoring less than a minute later when he blasted the puck from inside the blue line, through traffic and into the back of the net. Liberati's goal gave him three points on the night, meaning he had his fingerprints on all the first three Oilers' goals. The third period was just as close as the rest of the contest. Pleskach opened the scoring in the final frame 11:28 into the period, following up on Thomas' left-circle rip before outlasting Oulette and depositing the puck along the ice. Ty Lewis evened the game with his twelfth of the year, scoring with 2:20 remaining on a delayed penalty. The overtime period was not as even as regulation. Jake Clifford headed to the box for boarding at the 3:35 mark of the frame, allowing the Grizzlies to set up a shooting gallery on the four-on-three. However, Eriksson Ek stopped all 10 shots he faced in the period, including some save-of-the-year candidates. The shootout, however, was a mirror of regulation, lasting five rounds, and with both teams missing in round two before Maxwell closed the game out.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Monday, Dec. 30 - Tulsa AT Utah 7:05 p.m. - Maverik Center (West Valley City, UT)

Friday, Jan. 3 - Idaho AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Idaho AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK))

Sunday, Jan. 5 - Idaho AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach is on a three-game goal streak (4G).

. Miles Liberati leads all Oilers' defenseman with three, three-point games.

. Charlie Sampair is 2/2 in shootouts this season

. Olle Eriksson Ek stopped a team-leading seven unofficial scoring chances in Saturday's overtime period.

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL in shots 124

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa leads the ECHL in shots/game for the sixth-straight week, recording 37.21 per game.

- The Oilers are one of two teams (South Carolina) that are in the top six of both shots for and shots against per game (second-straight week)

. Tulsa continues their ability to hold a lead, posting a 8-0-1-0 record when leading after the opening frame.

. Tulsa is 7-4 when holding their opponent under 30 shots.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 31- J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 10 -Danny Moynihan, Robby Jackson

ASSISTS: 23 - J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 74 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3- Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati, Robby Jackson

SHOTS: 124- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 9 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.67 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .906- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -19/126 (15.1%) - 20th in the ECHL

Last Week -1/7 (14.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 109/131 (83.2 %) - 12th in the ECHL

Last Week - 9/9 (100%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.