ECHL Transactions - December 30

Following are the ECHL Transactions for Monday, December 30, 2019:

Allen:

​Add​ Mitch Vandergunst, F​ signed contract, added to active roster

​Delete​ Tyler Sheehy, F​ recalled by Iowa

​Delete ​Turner Ottenbreit, D​ loaned to Iowa

Brampton:​

Add​ Perry D'Arrisso, F​ activated from Injured Reserve

​Delete​ T.J. Melancon, D​ placed on reserve

​Delete​ Chris Martenet, D​ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Cincinnati:​

Add​ Cody Sol, D​ activated from reserve [12/29]

Idaho:

​Delete​ Joe Basaraba, F​ suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:​

Delete​ Adam Dauda, F​ traded to Jacksonville

Maine:

​Add​ Eddie Matsushima, F​ signed contract, added to active roster

​Delete​ Jake Elmer, F​ placed on reserve

Newfoundland:​

Add​ Kyle Froese, D​ signed contract, added to active roster

​Add​ Zach O'Brien, F​ activated from Injured Reserve

​Delete​ Dylan Vander Esch, F​ placed on reserve

​Delete​ Reid Jackman, F​ placed on reserve

South Carolina:

​Add​ Parker Milner, G​ assigned by Hershey

​Delete​ Rob Madore, G​ released as EBUG

Utah:​

Add​ Brad Barone, G​ activated from reserve

​Delete​ Mason McDonald, G​ placed on reserve

Wichita:

​Add​ Jacob Graves, D​ activated from reserve

​Delete ​Stefan Fournier, F​ placed on reserve

