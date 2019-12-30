Komets Welcome Walleye for New Year's Eve; Launch 2020 Slate at Indy Friday, Wings Return Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets skate three divisional games in five nights for week 13 of the 2019-20 campaign. The week begins with the traditional Fort Wayne New Year's Eve game against Toledo Tuesday at 7:35pm. It will be the 63rd New Year's Eve game for the Komets since the holiday was celebrated on Fort Wayne ice in 1955 with a 3-2 win over the Troy Bruins in the old IHL. The Komets are 41-16-5 at home on New Year's Eve and are 5-7-0 when celebrating New Year's Eve against a Toledo team after 12 occasions.

Fort Wayne (15-11-5, 35 points) and Toledo (17-9-3, 37 points) are fighting for second place in the Central Division as the Komets trail the Walleye by two points in the race to catch first-place Cincinnati. The Walleye have won their last two games, both at home, and are 4-1-2 in their last seven games. The Komets are 0-3-0 against Toledo this season with 10 meetings remaining.

The Komets start 2020 with a visit to Indy Friday at 7:35pm. The Fuel (14-15-1, 29 points) trail the Komets by six points and are riding a three-game winless streak. Indy skates at Kalamazoo New Year's Eve and hosts Cincinnati Thursday before traveling to Fort Wayne Friday. It's the third of 11 meetings against the Fuel with the Komets 1-0-1 in the series.

Saturday the Komets welcome back Kalamazoo (12-14-3, 27 points) for the first Fort Wayne home tilt of the new year at 7:35pm. The Wings reside in the cellar of the Central Division, despite having won five straight games heading into the week. The Komets are 5-2-1 after eight games against the Wings. Six meetings remain. Kalamazoo will host Indy New Year's Eve and visit Toledo Friday before returning to Fort Wayne Saturday.

About last week-- The Komets earned one point going 0-2-1 for the week. The stretch of three games in three nights began with a 5-3 home loss to Brampton Friday night in the first of three meetings with the Beast this season. Saturday the Komets earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at Kalamazoo. In the rematch Sunday in Fort Wayne, the Komets out-shot the Wings 44-30 and directed a season high 25 shots on the Kalamazoo net in the second period. However, the Wings trimmed the Komets 5-4. The Komets out-shot opponents 108-95 and rank fourth in the ECHL with an average of 34.3 shots per game. The Komets were 1/6 on the power play and rank third with a 23.3 rating (31/133).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw, currently on loan to Cleveland in the AHL, leads with 32 points and 100 shots...Shawn Szydlowski leads with 22 assists, ranks first in the ECHL with 11 power play assists and 15 power play points...Shawn St-Amant leads with 14 goals...Olivier Galipeau leads with +10.

Komets draw 15,507 over two holiday games-- The Komets attracted an attendance of 7,819 Friday, Dec. 27 and a crowd of 7,688 Sunday, Dec. 29 for a total of 15,507 fans over the holiday period between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Komets lead the ECHL in attendance with a per-game average of 8,028 after 16 games. Over 10,000 fans attended each of the last two New Year's Eve Fort Wayne games. The Komets have attracted over 9,000 fans for New Year's Eve the past 16 consecutive seasons.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Dec. 31.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Toledo, 7:35pm

Thursday, Jan. 2.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Jan.3.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game at Indy, 7:35pm

Saturday, Jan. 4.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Monday, Jan. 6..... Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Tuesday, Jan. 7.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Jan. 8.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Streaking Komets-- Anthony Petruzzelli has a four-game assist and point streak (1g, 4a) and a three-game home assist streak (3a)....Alan Lyszczarczyk has a four-game home point streak (2g, 5a).....Szydlowski has a three-game home point streak (1g, 3a).....Shaw, has an eight-game home point streak (4g, 8a) and three-game point streak (2g, 4a).

Milestone-- Szydlowski skated his 600th career game (regular season and playoffs) Saturday night at Kalamazoo.

For the Week-- Lyszczarczyk led the Komets with two goals and five points. Petruzzelli dished three assists and added a goal for a four-point week. Szydlowski and A.J. Jenks each tabulated a goal and two assists while Brycen Martin and Brett McKenzie each scored a goal and an assist. Chase Steward and Taylor Doherty each collected two assists. Jason Binkley and Taylor Ross potted a goal apiece.

Player parade-- Recent transactions: 12/20 forward Brady Shaw was loaned to Cleveland AHL; 12/21 forward Connor Sanvido was added to the roster; 12/27 Dylan Ferguson was activated from IR; 12/27 Brad Ross was placed on team suspension and removed from roster; 12/28 forward Gage Torrel was added to the roster, completing a previous trade with Rapid City; 12/28 forward Jermaine Loewen was recalled by Chicago AHL.

New Year's Eve BLACKOUT-- Fans will have a chance to win special game-worn Blackout jerseys courtesy of BetIndiana Tuesday night, New Year's Eve, when the Komets ring in the new year against Toledo. Be sure to stop by the BetIndiana booth for your free raffle ticket and a chance to win a Komets Blackout jersey.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

