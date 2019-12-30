Growlers Pregame Notes: December 30 vs. Worcester Railers

ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





MONDAY, DECEMBER 30TH (7 PM NST) & TUESDAY, JANAURY 31ST (4 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (20-10-0-0, 40 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (10-18-1-0, 21 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV

LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers return from their Holiday break to wrap up 2019 with a pair of mid-week games against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. The New Year's Eve game doubles as a matinee game with a 4 pm puck drop, and Nickelodeon Day where the Growlers will don specially themed Spongebob Square Pants jerseys.

LAST GAME

Marcus Power led the way with a pair of goals as the Newfoundland Growlers embarked for their Holiday break on a high note striking the Adirondack Thunder 5-3 at Mile One Centre. Scott Pooley, Justin Brazeau and Mac Hollowell also scored for the Growlers. Parker Gahagen made 22 saves to record his third win of the season, while former Growler Eamon McAdam made 23 saves in the loss for the Thunder. Grand Falls-Winsor native A.J. Whiffen served as the Thunder's backup goaltender.

TRANSACTIONS

Dec. 28: D Michael Kapla recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Dec. 27: D Mac Hollowell recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Dec. 21: D Sergei Sapego and G Maksim Zhukov re-assigned to Newfoundland by Toronto (AHL)

TEAM LEADERS

Newfoundland

G: Brady Ferguson (14)

A: Giorgio Estephan (22)

PTS: Giorgio Estephan (34)

+/-: Matt Bradley (+12)

PIM: Matt Bradley (40)

WINS: Maksim Zhukov (10)

Worcester

G: Jordan Samuels-Thomas (11)

A: Jordan Samuels-Thomas (16)

PTS: Jordan Samuels-Thomas (27)

+/-: Kyle McKenzie, Dante Salituro (+4)

PIM: Yanick Turcotte (88)

WINS: Evan Buitenhuis (6)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers have won 10 straight games at Mile One Centre

Scott Pooley has goals in seven straight games

Brady Ferguson is sporting a seven-game point streak (5G, 6A)

Worcester

The Railers are the most penalized team in the ECHL with 533 penalty minutes

Shane Walsh has five goals in the last three games

Jordan Samuels-Thomas leads the ECHL with six shorthanded points

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

December 7th - 3-2 Newfoundland Growlers

Marcus Power netted a pair of goals and Parker Gahagen was solid between the pipes making 29 saves as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Worcester Railers 3-2 at Mile One Centre during St. John's Maple Leafs night. Trey Bradley also scored for the Growlers, and Giorgio Estephan extended his then-point streak to 10 games with an assist. Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Kyle Thomas scored for the Railers.

