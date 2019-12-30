Swamp Rabbits Weekly

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits exited the holiday break knowing that the crammed schedule would not favor them. It started with a three-in-three, and it began at home against the Norfolk Admirals.

Neither team was particularly defensively sharp in an 8-5 track meet in which the Swamp Rabbits held two leads in the second period. However, said second period featured seven overall goals, and the Admirals scored five of the final six goals in the game to pick up the win.

Greenville avenged the Friday loss with a more buttoned-up 4-2 win. While Norfolk once again struck first a few minutes into the action, the Swamp Rabbits scored four of the final five goals of the game. Forward Liam Pecararo showcased his clutch skill in the third period. His tally halfway through the third proved to be the game-winning goal, and his second of the game was the insurance tally. Jeremy Helvig stopped 36 shots in the win.

Sunday, the Swamp Rabbits faced off with a more rested Atlanta club, and found it difficult to keep up the pace. The Gladiators scored early, and played a controlled defensive effort the rest of the way. Jimmy Soper scored his first ECHL goal in the losing effort.

12/27 vs Norfolk Admirals - L 8-5

12/28 vs Norfolk Admirals - W 4-2

12/29 at Atlanta Gladiators - L 4-1

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, December 29 - 2:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals

THIRSTY THURSDAY - $3 BEER

Thursday, January 2 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals

864 NIGHT - $8 shirt, $6 food/drink combo, $4 beer

Friday, January 3 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades

POSTGAME SKATE + $1 COMMEMORATIVE POSTERS

Sunday, January 5 - 3:05 p.m.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Liam Pecararo - 2 GP | 3 G - 2 A - 5 P

One of the league's most sizzling rookies was eventually rewarded for his exploits over the past several days with more multi-point efforts over the past weekend. The Northeastern University product buoyed the offense in a track meet on Friday, but saved his best for last with the game-winning goal in Saturday's win. Prior to being called up on Sunday, Pecararo will ride a five-game point streak, with four goals and six assists inclusive.

RABBIT TAILS

Prior to Liam Pecararo's call to the Springfield Thunderbirds, the dynamic rookie forward ranked tied for fifth in league scoring (33), and second in league goal scoring (18). He trails only Tyler Sheehy of the Allen Americans, who leads not only rookie scoring, but overall scoring in the league with 42 points.

Forward Nathan Perkovich is scalding hot. The 34-year-old has four goals and two assists in his last five games. His goal on Saturday was the 30th goal of his ECHL career.

It may be after Christmas, but Mason Baptista is a certified gift giver. Baptista has six assists in his last six games.

The league average points percentage when scoring the first goal is .758. The Swamp Rabbits own an .833 mark (10-2-0) in that situation. They continue to be undefeated when leading after the first period (8-0-0) and the second period (11-0-0).

Mathieu Foget, acquired from Brampton earlier this week, posted two points in three games since his acquisition.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (23-2-4) - 50 pts

Florida Everblades (19-8-4) - 42 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-16-1) - 31 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (13-13-5) - 31 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (13-16-0) - 26 pts

Norfolk Admirals (10-19-3) - 23 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (9-16-4) - 22 pts

