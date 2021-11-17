Mavericks Blank Thunder Tuesday Night

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks looked to top the Wichita Thunder for the first time this season in their second straight meeting following a 3-1 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Ryan Harrison would lead the way for the Mavericks, scoring the only two goals of the game. His first came at 1:34 of the second period and his second came on the power play 13:06 into the third period.

Goaltender Andrew Shortridge was perfect in net for the Mavericks, stopping all 27 Wichita shots on goal. For Shortridge, this was his first shutout of the season.

