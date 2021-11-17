First Game Between the Lions and the Railers

Today will be the first game between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Worcester Railers. The Massachusetts team, affiliated with the New York Islander, is visiting the Lions for the first time this season.

The Lions are returning from a short trip to Maine where they faced the Mariners twice. They took the opportunity to get another victory. From 7 p.m. at the Vidéotron Coliseum, the Lions will face the Worcester Railers for the first time. This game will also be presented on TVA Sports and broadcast on 106.9.

Players to watch

Cédric Montminy who scored 3 goals in his last 2 games

Jacob Hayhurst of the Railers who currently has 7 points including 3 goals and 4 assists.

