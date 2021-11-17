Gladiators Acquire Kielly in Trade

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Monday that the team has acquired the ECHL rights to forward Kameron Kielly from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations. Kielly has played two games with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League this season after signing a Professional Tryout contract with the team.

Kielly, 24, spent time with the Indy Fuel and the Allen Americans in the ECHL last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward compiled 19 points (7G-12A) in 38 ECHL contests throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native put together 127 points (45G-82A) in 90 regular season games at The University of Prince Edward Island prior to turning pro. Kielly also managed to add 9 points (5G-4A) in 10 playoff games with the university. The forward spent four seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time with the team, Kielly amassed 196 points (75G-121A) in 246 games.

