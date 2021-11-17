Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 17, 2021

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-4-1-0) conclude a five-game road trip with their second meeting in the past week with the Florida Everblades (6-3-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando leads the regular season series 1-0-0-0 after a 3-2 victory last Wednesday for its first road win of the season.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird is coming off a strong week for Orlando, earning Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week honors following a stretch of seven points (5g-2a) in five games.

Canon Pieper led Orlando's rookies last week with three points (2g-1a) in four games.

Aaron Luchuk's next assist will give him 100 in his ECHL career with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton.

After matching his ECHL career-high of 42 saves last Wednesday against the Everblades, Brad Barone will get another start for the Solar Bears tonight, while Zachary Émond, reassigned to Orlando on Tuesday, will serve as his backup.

In addition to the return of Émond to the active roster, the Solar Bears have also re-gained the services of defenseman Cole Moberg, who will slide into a defensive pairing with Montana Onyebuchi for tonight, while Braydon Barker will remain in the lineup as a forward after filling that role this past weekend.

Following their loss to Orlando last Wednesday, the Everblades have gone one a three-game road point streak (2-0-1-0), and are led this season by Blake Winiecki's 14 points (8g-6a) through 11 games this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are also hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.

