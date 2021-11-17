Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 17, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen forward James Sanchez (left) vs. the Maine Mariners

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward James Sanchez (left) vs. the Maine Mariners(Jacksonville Icemen)

About Today's Game: The Icemen continue the homestand this evening against the North Division's Maine Mariners. After opening the season with seven of their first eight games on the road, the Icemen will play seven of their next eight contests at home. The Icemen Mariners met on Tuesday morning in the Annual School Day Game, with Maine earning a 3-1 victory. The Mariners are unbeaten in their last three games 2-0-1-0.

Series History: Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season. The Mariners lead the season series 1-0-0, while also leading the All-Time series 2-1-0.

About the Icemen: Ara Nazarian continues to the lead the Icemen in scoring with nine points (3g, 6a)....Jacksonville gets a boost to the lineup with the return or defenseman Zach Berzolla and veteran forward Joe Sides. Both players were sidelined due to injuries.... Defensively, the Icemen have limited the number of shots hurled by opponents this season. Jacksonville is first in the ECHL with a 24.80 shots-against per game average.

About the Mariners: With an assist on Tuesday, forward Justin Brazeau continues to lead the Mariners with 12 points (3g, 9a). Brazeau is tied with teammate Pascal Laberge in team scoring (12 pts). Laberge scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Icemen, extending his points streak to three games. Laberge has recorded eight points (4g, 4a) during this three-game stretch....Despite being held without a power play goal yesterday, the Mariners still boast the league's top power play unit at 39.1 percent (9-for-22).

Tonight Fans can enjoy $2 beer and wine throughout the night!

Friday, November 19, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Wizard night, come out to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter!

