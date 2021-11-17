Fuel Shutout Komets in First Meeting of the Season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In the first meeting of the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Scoring an early goal in the first period, the Fuel would hold on for the remainder of the game to win 1-0.

After defending a pair of chances from the Komets, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board. After entering the offensive zone on a rush, Cliff Watson fired a slap shot past Fort Wayne goaltender Jiri Patera to put the Fuel up 1-0. Indy and Fort Wayne would trade chances throughout the remainder of the first but Indy would head into the locker room with a one-goal lead.

Through the first seven minutes of the second period, the Fuel would outshoot the Komets 6-0 but would be unable to beat Patera. Although earning multiple power plays throughout the middle stanza, Indy would be unable to net a second goal, going into the locker room with the same score.

After going scoreless through the first ten minutes of the third period, the Fuel would continue to fight to double their lead. Indy would defend a barrage of shots throughout the remainder of the period but Cale Morris would defend his net, earning his first shutout of the season.

