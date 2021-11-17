Game Day: Americans Add Two Forwards

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush, starting tonight in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The Americans added two forwards to the roster yesterday, acquired from the Worcester Railers.

Tyler Poulsen returns to the Americans. He played in two games with Allen back in the 2017-2018 season. The resident of Arvada, Colorado, is a 5-foot-9 forward. He has 55 career points in the ECHL. He played in 12 games with the Railers over the last two seasons.

J.D. Dudek is a former NHL Draft Pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2014 Entry Draft. In 27 games with Worcester last season, he had 12 points (2 goals and 12 assists). The Derry, NH, resident played four years at Boston College from 2015-2018 (H-East).

The Americans enter tonight's game against Rapid City on a four-game losing streak. The team will be minus three players on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The team will play with 13 skaters tonight and two goalies.

"We have a challenge tonight," said Americans forward Jack Combs, who will be filling in for Head Coach Steve Martinson, who is out this week after testing positive for Covid. "The guys are in good spirits and ready to get this series going."

Game time is set for 8:05 pm tonight from the Rushmore Civic Center. Pregame show is at 7:30 pm.

