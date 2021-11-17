Admirals Shutout Stingrays, First Shutout Since October 2018

NORFOLK, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-0 at home on Wednesday night.

Playing at home for the first time in nearly two weeks, Norfolk was able to use their home-ice advantage to push through to a victory.

After a quiet first period, the Admirals would strike early in the second, with Darien Craighead connecting on an assist from Ryan Cook to take the lead over the Stingrays. Both Craighead and Cook both saw time with South Carolina during the 2020-21 season.

Norfolk would also pick up two penalties in the second period, which resulted in successful penalty kills. So far this season, Norfolk has killed penalties at a rate of 82%.

The Admirals would double their lead in the third period from a goal by Alex Tonge with 5:10 remaining in the game. Tonge would later extend the Norfolk lead to three on an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining.

Goaltender Beck Warm, who was recently recalled from the Chicago Wolves, was brilliant in-net, recording a 23-save shutout for the Admirals. Warm's shutout was the first shutout victory for Norfolk since October 19th, 2018, when they defeated the Florida Everblades 1-0.

Tonge now leads the team with 11 total points, while Craighead has accumulated seven points this season (4 goals, 3 assists).

With the victory, the Admirals move to 7-4 on the season and sit in second place in the South division. When playing at home, Norfolk is undefeated and have outscored their opponents 17-10. Norfolk is back in action on Sunday at 3pm when they travel to Reading, to take on the Royals.

