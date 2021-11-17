Mavericks Fall 3-1 at Tulsa Friday

November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







TULSA, OK - The Mavericks begin a weekend road trip at the BOK Center in a match up with the Tulsa Oilers. The Mavericks are 0-1-0-0 against the Oilers this season.

The first period would remain scoreless for a majority of the period until Tulsa jumped out to the 1-0 lead 18:40 into the frame. The Mavericks would find themselves trailing by that one goal heading into the second period.

Tulsa owned and controlled the second period scoring the only two goals during the 20 minutes, one at 1:29 and then the second at the 8:37 mark. Quickly, the Mavericks deficit became three goals at 3-0.

Westin Michaud would get the Mavericks on the board on the power play 14:10 into the third period. However, it was too little, too late for Kansas City and the Mavericks would fall on the road by a final of 3-1.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.