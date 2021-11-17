Blades Sneak Past Solar Bears in Final Moments

ESTERO, Fla. -- After suffering a 2-1 heartbreaker against the same team last week, the Everblades gained redemption against the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory at Hertz Arena.

Blades captain John McCarron set off some early fireworks for the Southwest Florida fans by rifling a slapshot into the cage just 17 seconds into the contest. It was McCarron's sixth point across three games. Blake Winiecki increased his assist streak to three with the marker while Kyle Neuber earned his second of the season.

The Everblades carried their 1-0 lead into the second period but gave it away when Aaron Luchuk forced a turnover in the Blades zone and went glove-side past Cam Johnson. The goal for Orlando's top scorer came unassisted at 2:47 of the period. Michael Brodzinski's power play conversion put the Solar Bears in front with 1:17 until the second intermission.

Winiecki knotted the score at 2-2 midway through the third period at 10:02. Orlando goaltender Brad Barone gave up the puck after stopping a McCarron wrist shot and Winiecki flicked in a rebound from the post. The Everblades gained the final edge in the seesaw battle when Joe Pendenza received a pass from the goal line and hit the net from a sharp angle with 3:45 on the clock.

The win solidified Johnson's (3-2-0) third consecutive victory in net and his first at Hertz Arena this season. The outcome moved the Everblades to 7-3-1-1 and the Solar Bears to 5-5-1-0. The Everblades round out this week's two-game homestand this Saturday with a tilt against the Jacksonville Icemen. The puck drops at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena and tickets can be bought HERE.

