Blades Sneak Past Solar Bears in Final Moments
November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- After suffering a 2-1 heartbreaker against the same team last week, the Everblades gained redemption against the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory at Hertz Arena.
Blades captain John McCarron set off some early fireworks for the Southwest Florida fans by rifling a slapshot into the cage just 17 seconds into the contest. It was McCarron's sixth point across three games. Blake Winiecki increased his assist streak to three with the marker while Kyle Neuber earned his second of the season.
The Everblades carried their 1-0 lead into the second period but gave it away when Aaron Luchuk forced a turnover in the Blades zone and went glove-side past Cam Johnson. The goal for Orlando's top scorer came unassisted at 2:47 of the period. Michael Brodzinski's power play conversion put the Solar Bears in front with 1:17 until the second intermission.
Winiecki knotted the score at 2-2 midway through the third period at 10:02. Orlando goaltender Brad Barone gave up the puck after stopping a McCarron wrist shot and Winiecki flicked in a rebound from the post. The Everblades gained the final edge in the seesaw battle when Joe Pendenza received a pass from the goal line and hit the net from a sharp angle with 3:45 on the clock.
The win solidified Johnson's (3-2-0) third consecutive victory in net and his first at Hertz Arena this season. The outcome moved the Everblades to 7-3-1-1 and the Solar Bears to 5-5-1-0. The Everblades round out this week's two-game homestand this Saturday with a tilt against the Jacksonville Icemen. The puck drops at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena and tickets can be bought HERE.
Fans can now bid on the Everblades Military Appreciation Jersey Auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 am through Friday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 20. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 20. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Nov. 21.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2021
- Barone Turns in 50-Save Performance in 3-2 Solar Bears Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Sneak Past Solar Bears in Final Moments - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Shutout Stingrays, First Shutout Since October 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Close Canadian Road Trip with a 6-2 Win over Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Shutout Komets in First Meeting of the Season - Indy Fuel
- A Loss at Home for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bouthillier Stops 37 to Lead Maine to Third Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 17, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day: Americans Add Two Forwards - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 17, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Acquire Kielly in Trade - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Fall 3-1 at Tulsa Friday - Kansas City Mavericks
- First Game Between the Lions and the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Blank Thunder Tuesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Return Home Looking to Eclipse Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Blades Sneak Past Solar Bears in Final Moments
- Everblades Return Home Looking to Eclipse Solar Bears
- Everblades to Hold Military Jersey Auction Benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots
- First-Place Everblades Return Home to Face Sunshine State Rivals
- Blades Outgunned 3-2 in Overtime