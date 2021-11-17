Barone Turns in 50-Save Performance in 3-2 Solar Bears Loss
November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a career-high 50 saves from goaltender Brad Barone, the Orlando Solar Bears (5-5-1-0) closed out their five-game road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Florida Everblades (7-3-1-1) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Aaron Luchuk and Michael Brodzinski scored in the middle frame to give Orlando a 2-1 lead.
But Florida stormed back in the third period, out-shooting Orlando 25-7, getting a tying goal from Blake Winiecki and the eventual game-winning tally from Joe Pendenza with under four minutes to play.
1st Period
FLA Goal: John McCarron (7) at 0:17. Assisted by Blake Winiecki and Kyle Neuber.
SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 14
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (9) at 2:47.
ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (3) [PP] at 18:42. Assisted by Steenn Pasichnuk and Nick Bligh.
SHOTS: ORL 14, FLA 14
3rd Period
FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (9) at 10:02. Assisted by John McCarron.
FLA Goal: Joe Pendenza (3) at 16:15. Assisted by Levko Koper and Xavier Bouchard.
SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 25
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 50-for-53
FLA: Cam Johnson, 27-for-29
NOTABLES:
Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to 11 games (9g-10a).
Brodzinski scored for the second consecutive game, and his goal marked the 33rd power-play point of his Solar Bears career, tying him with former forward Eric Faille (2015-17) for the most power-play points in team history.
Barone set his new personal best for saves in an ECHL game only one week after matching his previous career-high mark of 42 against the Everblades. He also set a new season-high for saves in a period, making 23 in the third.
Orlando went 1-for-1 with the man advantage.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are also hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.
