Barone Turns in 50-Save Performance in 3-2 Solar Bears Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a career-high 50 saves from goaltender Brad Barone, the Orlando Solar Bears (5-5-1-0) closed out their five-game road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Florida Everblades (7-3-1-1) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Aaron Luchuk and Michael Brodzinski scored in the middle frame to give Orlando a 2-1 lead.

But Florida stormed back in the third period, out-shooting Orlando 25-7, getting a tying goal from Blake Winiecki and the eventual game-winning tally from Joe Pendenza with under four minutes to play.

1st Period

FLA Goal: John McCarron (7) at 0:17. Assisted by Blake Winiecki and Kyle Neuber.

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 14

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (9) at 2:47.

ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (3) [PP] at 18:42. Assisted by Steenn Pasichnuk and Nick Bligh.

SHOTS: ORL 14, FLA 14

3rd Period

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (9) at 10:02. Assisted by John McCarron.

FLA Goal: Joe Pendenza (3) at 16:15. Assisted by Levko Koper and Xavier Bouchard.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 25

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 50-for-53

FLA: Cam Johnson, 27-for-29

NOTABLES:

Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to 11 games (9g-10a).

Brodzinski scored for the second consecutive game, and his goal marked the 33rd power-play point of his Solar Bears career, tying him with former forward Eric Faille (2015-17) for the most power-play points in team history.

Barone set his new personal best for saves in an ECHL game only one week after matching his previous career-high mark of 42 against the Everblades. He also set a new season-high for saves in a period, making 23 in the third.

Orlando went 1-for-1 with the man advantage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are also hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.

