Game Notes: vs Allen

November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #10 vs Allen

11/17/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: David Tendeck made 35 saves on 37 shots but Rapid City's offense never got going as the Rush were shut out by the Idaho Steelheads, 3-0, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

SHORTHANDED VISITORS: The Americans announced on Tuesday that head coach and general manager Steve Martinson tested positive for COVID-19 and thus did not join the team on the road trip to Rapid City. Allen also placed defenseman Eric Roy, forward Brandon Troock and goaltender Frank Marotte on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Veteran forward Jack Combs, who is on injured reserve, will act as head coach and will be assisted by team co-captain Chad Costello.

GOALS AVAILABLE: Allen enters Wednesday's game averaging 4.67 goals against per game, the second-most goals against per-game in the ECHL. Only the Iowa Heartlanders have allowed more goals against per game to date with 5.10. Allen has been outscored, 22-12, during its current four-game losing streak. Conversely, Rapid City has struggled to score, coming off of a 3-0 shutout loss on Saturday it is averaging 2.56 goals per game, the second lowest number in the ECHL.

INFREQUENT VISITORS: This week represents the only trip Allen is scheduled to make to Rapid City this season. The Rush will play two games in Allen, one on December 5 and another on January 26. Five scheduled games between the two teams are the fewest the Rush will play against a division opponent in the 2021-22 season.

HOMESTANDING: Wednesday is the fourth of six consecutive games the Rush have at home prior to embarking on an eight-game road trip. Rapid City has gone 1-2-0 on the homestand so far and is 2-3-0 at home this season.

HOT AND COLD: In its six losses this season, Rapid City is averaging 1.67 goals per game. In its three wins, the Rush have scored an average of 4.3 goals per game. The Rush have not scored more than three goals in a loss and have not won a game without scoring at least four.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush put only 14 shots on goal in the 3-0 loss to Idaho on Saturday, the lowest shot total for Rapid City thus far this season...Rapid City traded the ECHL rights of Kameron Kielly to Atlanta on Monday for future considerations. Kielly was claimed off ECHL waivers by Rapid City in May of last season and tendered a qualifying offer by the team in the offseason but has never suited up for the Rush. He is currently in the AHL with the Belleville Senators...the Rush are nine for their last ten on the penalty kill.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Allen will each take one day off before they meet again on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.