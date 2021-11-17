A Loss at Home for the Lions
November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Tonight, at the Colisée Vidéotron took place a game between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Railers from Worcester.
The first period got off to a strong start for the Railers as Paul Thompson beat the Lions' goalie and opened the scoring for his team. Moments later, it was Nic Pierog's turn to find the back of the net. At the end of the first period, the Railers were leading 2-on-0 against the Lions.
At the beginning of the second period, Lions' assistant captain Mathieu Brodeur received a penalty for tripping. Railers forward Dru Callin was next to score. Shortly after, Railers' player Nic Pierog received a penalty for slashing. After a faceoff won by the Railers, Blake Christensen scored his third of the season. After Railers' fourth goal, Lions changed their goaltender. It was Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo's turn to goal. He was playing his first game in a professional league. Lions' player, Anthony Nellis, received a penalty for boarding. With only 8 seconds left in the second period, Olivier Archambault scored and opened the scoring for the Lions. At the end of the second period, it was 4-on-1 for the Railers.
Cédric Desruisseaux was the first player in the third period to receive a penalty for holding. A few moments later, it was Dry Callin's turn to receive a penalty for hooking. Following a fierce checking, Cédric Montminy was kicked out of the game. The Railers then scored their 5th goal of the night. It was the player, Felix Bibeau, who managed to foil the Lions' goaltender twice. Justin Ducharme managed to reduce the gap between the two teams. The game ended with a score of a 6-on-2 in favour of the Railers.
The next home game will be on November 24th.
