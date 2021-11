ECHL Transactions - November 17

November 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 17, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Cooper Jones, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add J.D. Dudek, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add D.J. King, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Greenville:

Add Jackson Leef, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Indy:

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Bryce Gervais, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Joey Sides, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Lukas Parik, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Victor Brattstrom, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Wheeling:

Add Samuel Houde, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Carter Struthers, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Add Paul Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.