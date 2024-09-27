Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 5-4-5 all-time record against Philadelphia in MLS play, 4-0-4 at home and 1-4-1 on the road. This will be the second meeting between the teams in 2024 as they played to a 2-2 draw on April 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta enters the match in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 33 points, three points behind Philadelphia in the ninth and final playoff spot with four regular season games remaining. Three of Atlanta's final four matches are against teams currently in playoffs positions (Philadelphia, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC). Atlanta's fourth opponent, Montreal, is currently one point ahead on 34 points.

Atlanta is coming off a 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Alexey Miranchuk converted a penalty and has now scored in consecutive matches while Edwin Mosquera recorded his first goal of the season.

Pedro Amador recorded an assist in his second consecutive match and could become the eighth player in club history to record an assist in three consecutive if he adds another on Saturday.

Brad Guzan made a season-high eight saves against New York, including his third penalty kick save of the season. He is tied with FC Dallas' Maarten Paes for the most penalty saves this year.

Brooks Lennon is two assists away from the club's all-time assist mark in all competitions currently held by Julian Gressel at 39.

