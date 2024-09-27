Injury Report: Three Missing for Hudson River Derby
September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without three players for the game.
Malachi Jones is out as he is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg. He is joined by Santiago Rodríguez and Strahinja Tanasijević who are both missing due to suspension.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Santiago Rodríguez - OUT - Suspension
Strahinja Tanasijević - OUT - Suspension
