Injury Report: Three Missing for Hudson River Derby

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without three players for the game.

Malachi Jones is out as he is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg. He is joined by Santiago Rodríguez and Strahinja Tanasijević who are both missing due to suspension.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Santiago Rodríguez - OUT - Suspension

Strahinja Tanasijević - OUT - Suspension

